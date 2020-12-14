Left Menu
Mozambique's Maputo Urban Project to receive financial grant from IDA: Report

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maputo | Updated: 14-12-2020 11:47 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 11:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

An aid of US $100m is being set to be received as financial support by Maputo Urban Transformation Project in Mozambique, according to a report by Construction Review Online.

The project is reportedly set to obtain the grant by the International Development Association (IDA), World Bank Group's member offering concessional loans and grants to the poorest developing countries in the world.

As per reports, the grant will finance critical urban infrastructure investments in Mozambique's city helping to sustain municipal reforms. Idah Z. Pswarayi-Riddihough, World Bank's country aide for Mozambique, Comoros, Madagascar, Seychelles, and Mauritius said that the investment will contribute to developing critical urbanization reforms adding to economic growth. The Maputo Urban Transformation Project will also focus on infrastructure investments. It will tackle urban planning keeping waste management in focus, as these two are being faced as the biggest challenges by the city.

Including several ways, such as the construction of the first sanitary trash yard and decommissioning of Hulene dumpsite, and the execution of an urban plan in the KaTembe Municipal District, which is expected to observe urban growth shortly. It reportedly includes the construction of priority urban infrastructures, land demarcation, and commission of sites-and-services for low-income families. Looking at creating incentives for solid waste management to retore livelihoods of waste pickers.

Further adding, the project will provide access to potable water and sanitation. The financial aid from the project will help to mitigate economic drawbacks caused by the COVID-19 as stated by reports.

