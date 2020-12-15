Government of Uganda involves in Twitter war, writes to shut 14 youtube channels, calls out irresponsible journalism

The 2021 elections in Uganda has taken a transmission check as the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) has written to US-based Google Inc, YouTube, to shut over 14 youtube channels, according to a report by Dialy Monitor.

The Government has reportedly accused 14 channels of allegedly mobilizing hoots in Uganda causing the lives of more than 50 people in the month of November, leaving several injured.

Naming the channels; TMO online, Trending Channel Ug, Lumbuye Fred, Uganda News Updates, Uganda Yaffe, Ghetto TV, Uganda Empya, and Busesa Media Updates. While others include; Map Media TV, JB Muwonge 2, KK TV, Ekyooto TV, Bobi Wine 2021, and Namungo Media.

According to the government of Uganda, the channels are misrepresenting information, events, views, and facts which is responsible for misleading people in the country.

As noted in the letter, submitted by UCC on December 9 reads, "(it)contains [content] extremist or anarchic messages, including messages likely to incite violence against sections of the public on account of their tribe and political opinions. May compromise national security and cause economic sabotage".

The letter adds: "wherefore as the regulator of the communications sector in Uganda and in accordance with Section 5 (1) (b), (j), (x), 6 and 45 of the Uganda Communications Act 2013, the commission hereby implores Google to block access to the following YouTube accounts."

In addition, UCC is likely to want Google to "immediately stop aiding and abetting". "To review and revise YouTube operations to ensure that it is not used to circumvent the legal and regulatory requirements of the Republic of Uganda."

UCC also wants Google to confirm that all content that is broadcasted to Uganda through YouTube and services strictly concedes with Uganda's Minimum Broadcasting Standards (UMBS) as noted in the act.

Whereas the US mission in Uganda applauded journalists in the tweet, it responded;

Journalists safeguard democracy by investigating, observing, and sharing information, sometimes overcoming great challenges to do so. The U.S. recognizes the work of dedicated journalists in Uganda and elsewhere for their essential role. Knowledge is power. #ProtectJournalists pic.twitter.com/rvwbYr4NVP — U.S. Mission Uganda (@usmissionuganda) December 15, 2020

However, Don Wanyama, the media aide for President Museveni's said that the state secures the right to check media devices being used to "whip up irresponsible" journalism.

He took the Twitter war forward and claimed, "media engaging in responsible journalism has no restrictions. But if you think you'll use new media tools to whip up tribal emotions, advocate for violence, etc then the state reserves all right to check you. Examples abound of untold loss occasioned by irresponsible press".