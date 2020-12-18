'Most' boys recovered, governer's statement on release of students sparks uncertainty in Nigeria

The students abducted from the school in Kankara, Katsina State, Nigeria in the attack last week Friday were released earlier on Thursday, according to a report by Global News.

Informed by Aminu Bello Masari, the Governor of Katsina state in a television interview, more than 300 Nigerian abducted students had their way back home.

Masari said, "344 are now with the security agencies and will be moved to Katsina this night".

The abduction which was claimed by Boko Haram, in an unauthorized audio recording earlier, took a six-day ordeal for the release of the students.

With an affirmation of releasing most of the students, Masari in an interview said, "I think we have recovered most of the boys, it's not all of them".

"Will be given proper medical attention and care before being reunited with their families," he added.

Reacting to the release, Muhammadu Buhari, the President of Nigeria, welcomed the release and said that it is a moment of relief for the "entire country & international community". He tweeted;

I welcome the release of the kidnapped students of Government Science Secondary School, Kankara. This is a huge relief to the entire country & international community. The entire country is grateful to Governor Masari, the Intelligence Agencies, the Military and the Police Force. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 17, 2020

However, how the release took place is still unclear since no conformity is being provided by the authorities yet.