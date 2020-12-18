Left Menu
Nigeria: Gov orders to shut school amid second COVID-19 wave in Osun state

“The Government of the State of Osun has directed that all schools (Private and Public) should proceed on Christmas and New year break tomorrow 18/12/2020. The government places a high premium on the safety of our citizens generally and students in particular hence this proactive preventive measure. Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it’s safe to resume in the new year".

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 18-12-2020 17:56 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With the emergence of the second wave of COVID-19 in Nigeria, the Osun State Government has directed all the schools in the state to remain close, according to a report by Today Ng.

In a statement signed by C. K. Olaniyan, the Director of Education Ministry, the State government reportedly said that the school would go on a break from Friday onwards.

Olaniyan noted that the close will only reopen when the condition will be observed safe by the government.

As taken to Twitter, the statement reads;

"Resumption date will be communicated as soon as it's safe to resume in the new year", it added.

The Ministry of Education wishes all stakeholders in the education sector a merry Christmas and a safe new year," the statement added.

However, prior to the announcement made by the state government, most schools in Osun were announced closed for 2020, resuming in January 2021.

The Osun State Government is reportedly closing the schools for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

