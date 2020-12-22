Illegal smuggling of bodies raises concern in Zimbabwe, says IOM

The dead relatives of undocumented immigrants in Africa are being smuggled out of South Africa, according to a report by The Zimbabwe Mail.

Amidst the battle of COVID-19, the immigrants are using Zimbabwe's passable borders to get out of South Africa, as per the report.

Reportedly disclosed in a recent investigation conducted by the International Organisation for Immigration (IOM), there were allegedly 22 illegal points to enter in the stretch of 200-kilometer border between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Disclosed in the findings these points are reportedly sheltering illicit activities including smuggling bodies, human trafficking to other countries in Africa. IOM was also carrying its mapping exercise in Southern Africa's busiest border ports around Beitbridge.

Being a gateway to Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, and Tanzania, Beithbridge opens to many southern and East African countries in the continent.

IOM has reported these gateways as a means of smuggling bodies which, however, becomes a threat in dealing COVID-19 cases in the region. It said, "there are high chances that the activities at the informal ports of entry and nearby congregation areas may increase the cross border Covid-19 infections between Zimbabwe and South Africa".Adding to it, IOM also focused on failing mitigations in the fight against COVID-19, as these irregular migrants may not be getting coronavirus screening due to crossing the borders illegally.

IOM said, "more so, the assessment team was informed that some of the migrants clandestinely use the unofficial points of entry to repatriate the human remains of their late relatives. This poses a serious risk to the communities, as there are no guarantees on whether death was a result of Covid-19 and whether the burial or body handling will be conducted according to World Health Organisation standards on suspected Covid-19 cases, in case of Covid-19 related deaths."

Being transported as far as the Horn of Africa, the report said."The major routes for migrants through Beitbridge include of the migrants from Democratic Republic of Congo, who transit through Zambia or Mozambique then Zimbabwe with destination intention of South Africa and followed by migrants moving from the horn of Africa, including Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania, moving from Zambia or Malawi onwards to South Africa," IOM added.