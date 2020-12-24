Left Menu
Kenya Railway adds trains to commute passengers during festive season

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:37 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@KenyaRailways_)

Noting rising passenger rush for trains between Nairobi to Nanyuki, Kenyan Railways increased the number of trains in the route ahead of the festive season, according to a report by Capital Business.

The corporation will reportedly run another train on Friday, Christmas Day, from Nairobi to Nanyuki to take care of the high witnessed demand earlier on Thursday at Central Railway station, in Nairobi. The trains on Thursday were full to a capacity necessitating the Corporation to commute staying passengers by Nairobi Commuter Rail buses, as per the report.

As stated by Philip Mainga, the Kenya Railways Managing Director, "Passengers turned up in large numbers this morning at the Nairobi Central Railway Station. They started streaming in as early as 6 am and by 8 am the train was full to capacity. This triggered us to add additional coaches today and introduce an additional pair of trains during the remaining festive season".

Adding to the confirmation, he said that the Corporation will so run one train to Nanyuki on Friday, 25, whereas two on Sunday, 27, December 31, 20202, and January 2, 2021, departing station at 9 am from Nanyuki and Nairobi, respectively.

Mainga further requested passengers to make their bookings of the following stations, in advance a day For passenger convenience, Mainga requested members of the public to make their bookings a day in advance at any of the following stations – Nairobi Central Railway station, Thika, Sagana, Makadara, Dandora, Kahawa, Ruiru, Mwiki, Githurai, Nanyuki, Karatina, and Kiganjo in a day advance with proper identity documents.

He added, "the service fares will remain the same with a complete trip going for Ksh. 200 for the Economy class and Ksh. 1000 for Business Class. The train will make stops at the Intermediate stations along the route which are Thika, Mitubiri, Makuyu, Maragua, Murang'a Sagana, Kiganjo, and Naromoru".

