Uganda: Presidential candidate Bobi Wine shares hearty note for Nicholas Opiyo

"I was reminded of the hardships he endured (working with other lawyers), to get me out of military detention in 2018..."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 24-12-2020 22:06 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 22:06 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

Bobi Wine, the Presidential candidate shared a hearty note for Nicholas Opiyo, the human rights lawyer of Uganda, who also represented Bobi Wine on his military detention in 2018.

The human rights lawyer, Opiyo, who was reportedly arrested in the regime of Yoweri Museveni, the President of Uganda, earlier on Tuesday has been denied bail because of the nature of the case.

Bobi Wine took it to Twitter;

Arrested based on corruption, the court documents in Museveni regime claimed that Opiyo received an amount of $340,000, on 8 October "through ABSA Bank Account No. 6004078045 in the names of Chapter Four Uganda, knowing at the time of receipt that the said fund were proceeds of crime", as per the report.

However, reacting to his arrest the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee said that the arrest reflects 'dangerous environment' in the country. It quoted;

"Today's arrest of prominent Ugandan human rights lawyer @nickopiyoreflects the dangerous environment created by @KaguaMuseveni's gov't to marginalize and repress civil society, political opposition, the media, and everyday #Ugandans with the aim of maintaining its grip on power.

