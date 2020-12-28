Left Menu
Nigeria: LSG reports sale of fake certificates of COVID-19 result

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 28-12-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 18:47 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@ProfAkinAbayomi)

Amid raging COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, the Lagos State Government has raised its concern regarding the sale of fake COVID-19 certificates in the state on Monday, according to a report by PM News.

Reportedly disclosing the concern in a press conference, Akin Abayomi, the Health Commissioner said while updating the second COVID-19 wave in Lagos.

As per Abayomi, the concern has been brought to the authorities' attention that some who entered the country were patronizing those individuals who deal with fake certificates of COVID-19 result.

He said that the government was at present setting machinery in place to arrest those who are indulged in such businesses.

He also mentioned that the authorities have noticed increasing positive cases from inbound travelers, rising to 8 percent earlier this week.

"Positivity for inbound travellers is on the rise (8% this week, 4% cumulative) as Nigerians in Diaspora return to spend Christmas in Lagos. It has come to our attention that a number of people are patronizing individuals that sell fake COVID-19 results. We are currently putting in processes to identify both buyers and sellers and we will not hesitate to prosecute either to the full extent of the law", he added.

He also mentioned that the opening of schools, False Sense of Security, General Laxity, Non-adherence to guidelines, large religious congregation, and social and entertainment gatherings has added to the second wave.

