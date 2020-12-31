Left Menu
Nigeria: NIMC launches booking system as applicants lay seize to NIN center

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigeria has introduced a booking system for the citizens to get their numbers registered in the National Identity Number (NIN), according to a report by The Guardian.

The booking system is an element of the new guidelines, signed by Kayode Adegoke, the media aide of NIMC, as per the report.

The statement reads in part, "mindful of the second wave of the COVID-19 which continues to severely affect public health and cause unprecedented disruptions, the commission wishes to announce that it has adopted a couple of measures to contain the spread of the virus whilst ensuring its services to Nigerians are not entirely interrupted. Effective December 30, 2020, attending to applicants would be based on booking system. For bookings, applicants are to visit any of the NIMC offices closest to them during stipulated business hours (9am – 1pm). Once admitted into the office, a number-issuing queue management system will be in place to ensure orderliness and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols."

Noticing long queues on Thursday, the commission also instructed the applicants to observe COVID-19 guidelines.

The Federal Government via NCC had ordered the telecom companies to deactivate the SIM connections that have not enrolled their numbers with NIN, as per the report.

Following, hundreds of Nigerians were seen flouting COVID-19 rules near NIMC offices both in Lagos and Abuja, as per the report. As one of the natives claimed to have spent hours saying, "even if they extend the time by six months, we cannot get these things sorted out. The matter is just complicated. How about our parents, even if we get our line linked, what of our parent? When will they be able to do their's. I don't just understand."

