Nigeria: “I am very optimistic", says Buratai on disgracing terrorism in 2021

Nigeria will disgrace the terrorist activities spread by the Islamic States and Boko Haram in the West African Province in 2021, said Tukur Buratai, the Army Staff Chief, according to a report by Sahara Reporters.

Reportedly said in the New Year event, in Biu Local Government Area, at the T. Y. Buratai Institute for War and Peace in Borno State, the army chief urged troops to commit to eradicating terrorism.

Buratai said, "I am very optimistic that 2021 will be different, totally different with remarkable difference from 2020. I want you to see it as a challenge and a task that must be done because we are the ones that can do it because Nigerians believe in us and believe that we can do it. You should go into the year with full conviction that we can do better to address the insecurity in our country".

He also promised that an abundance of welfare packages would be provided to the officers and army men serving the country in 2021.

Earlier in 2020, December, Buratai mentioned that for the coming 20 years the country will be suffering from the terrorist attacks by Boko Haram. Noting in his Facebook official page right after the attack on rice farmers in Zabarmari, where they killed dozens of farmers, he said "there is a general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is a likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years. It only depends on the level of escalation and the appropriate responses by all stakeholders both civil and military authorities; also by both local and international actors. Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility".