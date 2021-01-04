Kenya: Irungu Kang'ata pens apology for leaked letter on BBI rejection

Irungu Kang'ata, the Kenya Senate Majority Leader has apologized for the leakage of the warning letter about the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), according to a report by Tuko.

The letter of Kang'ata warning to Uhuru Kenyatta, the President about BBI's unpopularity in his backyard was reportedly leaked as the majority leader had penned a candid letter.

Kang'ata in the letter to the head warned that the BBI would flunk in Central Kenya because his analysis had unveiled the opposition of the document in the province.

However, the senator on Monday, confirmed that the letter was authentic but also explained that someone who he had copied the letter to circulated it to the press without his permission.

Kang'ata took it to Twitter, as he said, "kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic, I didn't give it to the media. Someone else who had been copied did and I apologise for that...".

Kindly though the letter dated 30th December is authentic,I didn't give it to the media.Someone else who had been copied did - I apologise for that.With the benefit of hindsight,I should have copied no one else. Trust substantive issues raised in the letter will be remedied. — Irungu Kang'ata (@HonKangata) January 4, 2021

Reportedly the Senator earlier in his response alleged the leak is unpopular in the province because it is sensed as a fictional agenda of the Jubilee Party.