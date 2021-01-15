Uganda: "Despite the widespread claims fraud and violence," Bobi Wine thanks Ugandas for voting in record

Despite several controversies, Uganda votes for the presidential election on Thursday, but the opposition presidential Candidate alleged that the voting was unfair as he observed "widespread fraud and violence", according to a report by PM News.

Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine took the claim to his Twitter, as the 38-year-old politician turned singer tweeted;

"Hello, Uganda! Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you, Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the EC (Electoral Commission) to declare the will of the People."

However, Bobi Wine continues to be hopeful of his victory over 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni.

Earlier the presidential candidate stated that due to internet disruption in the country people including himself faced trouble reaching people.

He took the statement to Twitter, noting that the phone of his wife and himself both were blocked.

Like my wife's, my phone has been blocked and I am unable to recieve or make regular calls. I know this is to stop me from communicating to our agents and coordinators. I encourage you comrades to be vigilant as I try to devise ways of reaching out to you.#WeAreRemovingADictator — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) January 14, 2021

The country observed voting by more than18 million people, however, a candidate needs to score more than 50 percent to avoid runoff vote, as per the report.