Left Menu
Development News Edition

Uganda: "Despite the widespread claims fraud and violence," Bobi Wine thanks Ugandas for voting in record

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kampala | Updated: 15-01-2021 05:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 05:28 IST
Uganda: "Despite the widespread claims fraud and violence," Bobi Wine thanks Ugandas for voting in record
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@HEBobiwine)

Despite several controversies, Uganda votes for the presidential election on Thursday, but the opposition presidential Candidate alleged that the voting was unfair as he observed "widespread fraud and violence", according to a report by PM News.

Robert Kyagulanyi, known as Bobi Wine took the claim to his Twitter, as the 38-year-old politician turned singer tweeted;

"Hello, Uganda! Despite the widespread fraud and violence experienced across the country earlier today, the picture still looks good. Thank you, Uganda for turning up and voting in record numbers. The challenge now is for Mr. Byabakama and the EC (Electoral Commission) to declare the will of the People."

However, Bobi Wine continues to be hopeful of his victory over 76-year-old Yoweri Museveni.

Earlier the presidential candidate stated that due to internet disruption in the country people including himself faced trouble reaching people.

He took the statement to Twitter, noting that the phone of his wife and himself both were blocked.

The country observed voting by more than18 million people, however, a candidate needs to score more than 50 percent to avoid runoff vote, as per the report.

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Biden unveils plan to pump $1.9 trillion into pandemic-hit economy

President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a 1.9 trillion stimulus package proposal on Thursday designed to jump-start the economy and speed up the U.S. response to the coronavirus pandemic. Biden campaigned last year on a promise to take the pande...

Fourth UN peacekeeper dies following attack in northern Mali

A fourth UN peacekeeper from Ivory Coast died from injuries inflicted by an improvised explosive device and an attack by unidentified gunmen in northern Malis Timbuktu region, the United Nations said here.In Wednesdays incident, the UN init...

Google closes Fitbit deal as U.S., Australia probes continue

Search and advertising giant Google closed its deal to buy fitness tracking company Fitbit , the companies said on Thursday, even as U.S. and Australian competition regulators said they were continuing probes of the 2.1 billion transaction....

Vaccines to stimulus checks: Here's what's in Biden plan

President-elect Joe Biden is proposing a USD1.9 trillion plan to expand coronavirus vaccinations, help individuals and jump-start the economy. The plan, which would require congressional approval, is packed with proposals on health care, ed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021