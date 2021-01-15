Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nigeria: Buhari assess five-year-old administration, says 'better than 2015'

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 15-01-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 15-01-2021 13:32 IST
Nigeria: Buhari assess five-year-old administration, says 'better than 2015'
Representative image. Image Credit: Instagram (muhammadubuhari)

Assessing the five-year-old reign of his administration, the President of Nigeria claimed that the country has fared better than what he assumed in 2019 May, according to a report by This Day.

Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approached the assessment with a positive note, assigning the Nigerian elite to impersonate the critiques on his administration.

Delivering the critiques on the administration before Buhari's reign, Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission imaged the faulty growth of the economy, security, and infrastructure of the country back in 2015, May.

Buhari noted that his administration has come up with possible solutions, stating;

"Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources. We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes."

Buhari further added that even though the country is still facing conflicts in the northeast the condition had improved.

He questioned the condition when he started his reign, stating; "What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now?"

"Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough", Buhari added.

The President assured the countrymen about the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He added, "The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best."

TRENDING

GE alleges Siemens Energy used stolen trade secrets to rig contract bids

Microsoft, Cigna form coalition for digital records of COVID-19 vaccination

T-Mobile partners with Nokia to expand its nationwide 5G network

Google Assistant’s Guest Mode now available on Nest speakers and displays

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Russia registers 24,715 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Moscow Russia, January 15 ANISputnik Russia registered 24,715 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, down from 24,763 the day before, taking the tally to 3,520,531, the coronavirus response centre said on Friday. Over the past day, 24,715 c...

Thai protesters scuffle with police, fearing more royal insult charges

Scores of Thai protesters briefly scuffled with police on Friday, saying they feared another student activist would be charged with insulting Thailands king. But police and the lawyer for activist Chaiyapon Danothai said he did not face les...

Drone operations feature for first time at Army Day parade

Drones of the Indian Army carried out mock kamikaze attacks and first-aid delivery exercises as the service showcased its latest assets during the Army Day parade at the Cariappa ground here on Friday.This is for the first time drones featu...

9th round of meeting between govt, farmer leaders underway in Delhi

The ninth round of talks between Centre and representative of farmer unions protesting on Delhi borders against the three newly passed farm laws began at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Friday. Ahead of the meeting, Rakesh Tikait, spokespersons o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021