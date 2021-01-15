Nigeria: Buhari assess five-year-old administration, says 'better than 2015'

Assessing the five-year-old reign of his administration, the President of Nigeria claimed that the country has fared better than what he assumed in 2019 May, according to a report by This Day.

Muhammadu Buhari reportedly approached the assessment with a positive note, assigning the Nigerian elite to impersonate the critiques on his administration.

Delivering the critiques on the administration before Buhari's reign, Yakubu Pam, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission imaged the faulty growth of the economy, security, and infrastructure of the country back in 2015, May.

Buhari noted that his administration has come up with possible solutions, stating;

"Those criticising the administration should be fair in terms of reflecting on where we were before we came, where we are now and what resources are available to us and what we have done with the limited resources. We had to struggle paying debts, investing in road repairs and rebuilding, to revamp the rail and try to get power. This is what I hope the elite, when they want to criticise will use to compare notes."

Buhari further added that even though the country is still facing conflicts in the northeast the condition had improved.

He questioned the condition when he started his reign, stating; "What was the situation when we came? Try and ask people from Borno or from Adamawa for that matter and Yobe. What was the condition before we came and what is the condition now?"

"Still, there are problems in Borno and Yobe, there are occasional Boko Haram problems, but they know the difference because a lot of them moved out of their states and moved to Kaduna, Kano and here (in Abuja). We were not spared of the attacks at a time. The government is doing its best and I hope that eventually, our best will be good enough", Buhari added.

The President assured the countrymen about the welfare of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He added, "The people in IDP camps, the weak, aged, I feel sorry for the young because this is the time they are supposed to get education. We must not allow this time to pass because it will never be regained. So we are really interested in what is happening there and we are doing our best."