Kenya: DCI deploys 26 detectives as a move to reform Land Fraud Investigations Unit

“They will enhance the unit’s capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously and advise on the appropriate legal action to be taken. These reforms have been made ahead of the roll-out of the new lands digital migration program, in conformity with the lands Registration Act, 2012."

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 20-01-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 20-01-2021 18:58 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@DCI_Kenya)

To deal with the cases of rising land frauds in Kenya, George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has deployed twenty-six detectives to investigate the dealing, according to a report by Capital News.

The move has been reportedly made to breakthrough the fraudulence cases in the country. As said by Kinoti, the deployed officers possess a proficient background in land-related subjects, including land economics, land survey, land physical planning, and administration with other the investigation of frauds associated with the land.

He said, "they will enhance the unit's capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously and advise on the appropriate legal action to be taken. These reforms have been made ahead of the roll-out of the new lands digital migration program, in conformity with the lands Registration Act, 2012".

DCI mentioned the unit will handle cases related to the removal of beacons, disputes of boundaries, denied access to property, and cases of trespass, as per the report.

"In conformity with the Lands Registration Act, 2012. Fichuakwa DCI. Usiogope. Dial 0800 722 203," DCI tweeted.

