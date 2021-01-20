Kenya: DCI deploys 26 detectives as a move to reform Land Fraud Investigations Unit

To deal with the cases of rising land frauds in Kenya, George Kinoti, the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has deployed twenty-six detectives to investigate the dealing, according to a report by Capital News.

The move has been reportedly made to breakthrough the fraudulence cases in the country. As said by Kinoti, the deployed officers possess a proficient background in land-related subjects, including land economics, land survey, land physical planning, and administration with other the investigation of frauds associated with the land.

He said, "they will enhance the unit's capacity to investigate land cases expeditiously and advise on the appropriate legal action to be taken. These reforms have been made ahead of the roll-out of the new lands digital migration program, in conformity with the lands Registration Act, 2012".

The Director DCI has sanctioned far reaching reforms in the Land Fraud Investigations Unit. In part of the changes made made yesterday, a total of 26 detectives with professional background in land survey, land economics, land physical planning and administration among other — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 20, 2021

DCI mentioned the unit will handle cases related to the removal of beacons, disputes of boundaries, denied access to property, and cases of trespass, as per the report.

"In conformity with the Lands Registration Act, 2012. Fichuakwa DCI. Usiogope. Dial 0800 722 203," DCI tweeted.