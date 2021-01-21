Nigeria: Businessmen remanded for automobile engine oil adulteration, duping customers

Allegedly involved in the adulteration of automobile engine oil two businessmen Bright Ogbuagu and Vanger Luper, have been ordered to be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, Nigeria by Chuka Obizor, the Justice of Federal High Court in the capital earlier on Wednesday, according to a report by PUNCH.

Reportedly arraigned by the Standard Organisation, Nigeria, the businessmen were dealt on five counts bordering on substandard engine oil dealing and claiming that the products were genuine fraudulently.

However, the men didn't plead guilty to the charges. The defendants were allegedly involved in offenses on 23 December 2020, at United Allied Spare Part Dealers Association Trade Fair Complex, Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

As mentioned by Adeleke Olofindare, the prosecuting counsel, the defendants produced fake Total, Forte Oil, Mobil, and AMMASCO engine lubricants and deceived their unsuspecting buyers by placing forged labels on the product.

Followed by the defendants' plea, they were urged to be remanded in court by Olofindare. Adding that he can provide the court with five witnesses he urged the remand till the conclusion of the matter.

Whereas, S. T. Akinwunmi, the defense counsel seeking to file a bail application, urged the court for a short adjournment till the procedure, as per the report.