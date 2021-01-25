Kenya: ODM initiates presidential Ticket Bid process, sets 26 Feb as the last day

The 'centre-left' political party of Kenya Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has initiated the process of identifying 2022 presidential candidate, according to a report by Capital FM.

Reportedly the advertisement was filed in a newspaper earlier on Sunday by Catherine Mumma, the National Elections Board Chairperson. Catherine advised through the advertisement that the interested applicants should submit duly filled applications in the guided form at Chungwa House, the Party Headwyarters earliest by February 26. She stated, "applicants must meet all other minimum requirements for the President Candidates as set out by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission of Kenya".

Catherine said that applicants would be required to pay a non-refundable application charge of Sh1 m.

Further adding to the requirements, the advertisement stated that one must be a citizen of Kenya, a registered voter, qualified to stand as a Member of Parliament and must hold a degree from a recognized university in the country.

It read, "for one to be eligible he or she must meet the following criteria; be of high moral standing and integrity; must have demonstrable commitment and participation to the Party's activities and agenda".

While the other requirements include a proof/copy of the applicant's National Identity Card (NIC), a rightfully executed Code of Conduct, Certificate of ODM Life Membership, and affirmed statements for the authenticity of the submitted information.