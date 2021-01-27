Kenya: Kajiado County commence "game changer" National Police Service Leadership Academy

A National Police Service Leadership Academy is set to be constructed in Kajiado County in Kenya for capacity building and providing training, according to a report by Kenya News Agency.

The Police Leadership Academy would be constructed in the Embulbul area on a piece of 120-acre land. With a cost of Sh956 million, the academy is been expected to be completed by December 2021, as per the report.

H.E President Uhuru Kenyatta this afternoon broke ground for the construction of the National Police Service Leadership Academy at Ngong, Kajiado county. This academy will be a game changer in training senior police officers in leadership and emerging aspects of modern policing. pic.twitter.com/7e2Dd2CPkE — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) January 26, 2021

The project would include 220 housing units for police officers, lecture rooms, classrooms, well-equipped auditorium, dining facilities, kitchen, and recreational facilities.

While attending the ceremony earlier on Tuesday, Uhuru Kenyatta, the President, stated that the project is being initiated with a desire to strengthen the police administration. As he said, "the idea of a police academy was borne out of my administration's desire to strengthen the leadership of our police service". Kenyatta further added that the academy would change the lives of the locals and also encouraged the contractor to offer manual jobs to the natives by involving them in the construction process. "The academy will be among the many huge contracts offered to local contractors in the spirit of building our own. 50 per cent of the materials expected to be used in the construction of the facility will be sourced locally," he added.

Commending the efforts in the guidance of Kenyatta, Fred Matiang'i, the Interior Cabinet Secretary, stated that the National Police Service Departments have observed great transformation over years."There has been enhanced mobility, over three thousand vehicles have been purchased and an integrated command center in Nairobi and Mombasa set up," Matiang'i said.