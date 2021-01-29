Left Menu

Kenya: KNLS announces reopening of 76 libraries from February

29-01-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter (@StateHouseKenya)

The Kenya National Library Services (KNLS) announced the reopening of 76 libraries in the country from 1 February on Thursday, according to a report by Kenyans.co.ke.

In a public notice on 28 January, the corporation stated that the libraries were set to resume from February following a prolonged closure due to COVID-19.

Set to operate on weekdays, the libraries would operate from 8 am to 6:30 pm whereas closing at 5 pm on Saturdays, and the building would remain closed on public holidays and Sundays.

"Our services shall be available throughout our normal hours of operation", the notice reads in part.

However, KNLS also relocated its Head office from KNLS Buruburu to Maktaba Kuu building at Upperhill's Community area at the same time.

The KNLS libraries are reportedly located in various towns with the new headquarter at Maktaba Kuu that commenced in November 2020.

The first multi-purpose library in the country, Maktaba Kuu aims to pay new avenues to learn new things related to cultures, intellectual horizons, and providing information to Kenyans.

The government is also implementing a virtual library worth Ksh 250 million to ensure Kenyans' access to timely, quality and relevant information. The virtual Kenya National Library would allow people to have information from the comfort of their homes.

Disclosing the capacity of publications in the virtual library Uhuru Kenyatta, the President, said that it has a capacity of 15 million publications.

"The first phase will digitise 800,000 books, periodicals, research papers and government publications. It will also contain 600,000 e-books, which are currently accessible offline through e-readers across 63 KNLS branches countrywide," Kenyatta added.

