Education Sector's Advancements Propel India Towards a Developed Nation Status: Dhankhar
Vice President Dhankhar emphasizes India's educational progress towards 'Viksit Bharat.' SOL's open learning has removed barriers and expanded access to education for all. Dhankhar highlights SOL's contribution to India's development as a knowledge superpower. He also notes the country's achievements in addressing corruption and improving law and order.
- Country:
- India
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said India has been the hub of knowledge and continuous strides in the education sector is taking the country closer to achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.
Dhankhar was addressing the 62nd Foundation Day ceremony of the School of Open Learning (SOL) here.
Lauding the SOL, Dhankhar said it has provided education to people across socio-economic barriers, age groups, help close the education gap, and provided easy access to all quarters of the society.
''Today's theme 'Role of Education in the Creation of Viksit Bharat' underscores the pivotal role open learning has played in fostering the development of our nation,'' he said.
This liberalisation of education by the SOL has contributed significantly in building a developed India and the country's rise as a knowledge superpower globally, he added.
Dhankhar also said in the last decade issues of corruption and lopsided law and order have been abolished and there is a positive outlook in people towards the country's rising reputation.
The event was also attended by Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh and SOL director Payal Mago.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"UPA govt indulged in corruption, promoted nepotism": JP Nadda at Maharashtra rally
BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla slams INDIA bloc's Ulgulan rally in Ranchi, says "It's a rally to save corruption"
BJP committed towards welfare of poor, works honestly, but Congress sells fear, hunger and corruption in its shop: PM Modi in Banswara.
Congress Denounced as Symbol of Corruption, Nepotism, and Diplomatic Weakness by Piyush Goyal
People of Aligarh have put 'lock' on SP, Congress factory of 'pariwarwad', corruption, appeasement: PM Narendra Modi in Aligarh.