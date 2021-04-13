Left Menu

Kenya: President opens small arms factory worth USD 37 million

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 13-04-2021 18:09 IST | Created: 13-04-2021 18:09 IST
Kenya: President opens small arms factory worth USD 37 million
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@StateHouseKenya)

Uhuru Kenyatta, the President of Kenya, opened a new small arms factory worth USD 37 million in Kiambu County as the country aims to improve self-reliance on security and defense equipment, according to a report by DefenceWeb.

The factory that was opened on April 8 in Ruiru has a capacity to manufacture over 12,000 assault rifles in a day and by 2022 it will focus on 7.62 mm assault rifles and 9 mm pistols.

Kenyatta said that the factory draws 60% of its input from local sources as the country aims to enhance self-reliance in the country's security through local production of technologies and equipment in line with the Vision 2030 programs and Big 4 Agenda.

He further said that the factory would cut the cost of acquiring weapons for the country's security agencies and would establish a sustainable national security manufacturing base that would also provide jobs for the youth of the country.

"This ground breaking initiative will allow us to lay the foundation for addressing the high cost of weapons acquisition, free us from the complex foreign export approval processes currently in place, provide Kenya with greater security sector independence and flexibility, and allow Kenya to design and produce high-quality weapons, customized to our unique needs and operating environments... I am also pleased to note that the diligence of our security organs has delivered this project well under budget, with the project having been completed at a cost of about Ksh4 billion [$36.9 million] against private sector quotes of Ksh15 billion [$138 million], a saving of Ksh11 billion [$101 million]," Kenyatta said.

As reported the President, through the arms factory, aims to create a weapons manufacturing surplus that would allow the country to export security equipment in the longer run.

"This will not only boost our balance of trade position, it will also create employment for thousands of Kenyans, in addition to creating a skill and technology environment that will drive transformation in civilian industries," he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 139 ending receives mixed reactions from fans

Will The Penthouse Season 3 premiere in June? Know in detail!

Radical leftist Pedro Castillo leads Peruvian presidential race - Ipsos exit poll

Entertainment News Roundup: 'Nomadland' wins best film at BAFTA awards; 'Top Gun' sequel delayed in summer movie setback and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Olympic-bound Priyanka, Asiad champion Jinson Johson among COVID-19 positive athletes

Five track and field athletes, including Tokyo Olympics-bound 20km race walker Priayanka Goswami, and a support staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Sports Authority of India Centre in Bengaluru.The 2018 Asian Games 1500m gold med...

FACTBOX-What to know about Facebook's content oversight board

Facebooks oversight board on Tuesday announced an expansion of its remit so that users can appeal content left up on the site as well as content taken down.Here are some key facts about how the board works WHAT DOES THE OVERSIGHT BOARD REVI...

Medical officer held for graft in judicial custody till Apr 26

A special court here on Tuesday remanded Thane Municipal Corporation TMC medical officer Dr Raju Murudkar in judicial custody till April 26 in connection with a bribery case.Dr Murudkar was presented before special court judge SP Godhalekar...

EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about blood clots linked to AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines?

U.S. regulators have recommended pausing the use of Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 vaccine, as they investigate rare blood clotting in six women. JJ also said it was stopping the rollout of its vaccine in Europe.The move comes after Europes dru...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021