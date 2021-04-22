Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines to start daily flight operations to Port Harcourt

Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines to start daily flight operations to Port HarcourtDevdiscourse News Desk | Abuja | Updated: 22-04-2021 15:19 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 15:19 IST
The Nigerian Private Airlines Services Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, started daily flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa from April 22, the airlines announced on Tuesday, according to a report by Daily Trust.
United Nigeria is excited to announce the commencement of daily flights to PORT HARCOURT from Thursday, 22nd of April 2021. Please find below our Port Harcourt schedule... #FlyUnitedNigeria #FlyingToUnite #PortHarcourt https://t.co/liuPzXBxea pic.twitter.com/xgu09LPWAn— United Nigeria (@flyunitedng) April 20, 2021
The inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will leave the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja Lagos at 1.30 pm, the airline stated in the tweet.
While regular flights to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja from Port Harcourt will depart at 3:00 pm every day whereas flights from Port Harcourt from Abuja will depart at 4:30 pm daily.
