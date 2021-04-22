Nigeria: United Nigeria Airlines to start daily flight operations to Port Harcourt

The Nigerian Private Airlines Services Limited, United Nigeria Airlines, started daily flight operations to the Domestic Wing of Port Harcourt International Airport in Omagwa from April 22, the airlines announced on Tuesday, according to a report by Daily Trust.

The inaugural flight to Port Harcourt will leave the Murtala Mohammed Airport (MM2) in Ikeja Lagos at 1.30 pm, the airline stated in the tweet.

While regular flights to the Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport in Abuja from Port Harcourt will depart at 3:00 pm every day whereas flights from Port Harcourt from Abuja will depart at 4:30 pm daily.

Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, the Head Corporate Communications of the airline, disclosed in a statement that the airlines will also operate regular flights to Lagos from Port Harcourt daily at 6:00 pm.

The airline would follow the scheduled timings on the Port Harcourt route, he added.

For reservations, the airlines asked to visit www.flyunitednigeria.com