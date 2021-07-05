Google celebrates Algeria Independence Day with a beautiful doodle

Today Google illustrates a beautiful doodle on Algerian flag to celebrate Algeria Independence Day. The Algerian government commemorates the unification and victory of the Algerian people following over 130 years of resistance of French colonialism.

Algeria's green and white-striped flag, depicted in the Doodle artwork, flies as a symbol of freedom, from the capital of Algiers on the Mediterranean coast to cities across the vast expanses of the Saharan desert.

Advertisement

Algerians from all walks of life attend the official annual parades, concerts, and cultural events. These celebrations highlight the strong undercurrent of cultural perseverance that is believed by many to be key in securing the nation's independence.

The Algerian War of Independence began in November 1954 and ended in 1962. The war was very brutal and long, and was the most recent major turning point in Algeria's history.

Although often fratricidal, it ultimately united Algerians and seared the value of independence and the philosophy of anti-colonialism into the national consciousness. Abusive tactics of the French Army remains a controversial subject in France to this day.

Between 350.000 and 1 million Algerians are estimated to have died during the war, and more than 2 million, out of a total Muslim population of 9 or 10 million, were made into refugees or forcibly relocated into government-controlled camps. Much of the countryside and agriculture was devastated, along with the modern economy, which had been dominated by urban European settlers (the pied-noirs). French sources estimated that at least 70,000 Muslim civilians were killed or abducted and presumed killed, by the FLN during the Algerian War.

French President Charles De Gaulle pronounced Algeria an independent country on 3 July. The decision was published in the official journal the following day, and Algerian leaders declared 5 July, the anniversary of the French arrival in Algiers, to be Independence Day.

Also Read: Maliheh Afnan: Google dedicates doodle to Palestinian-born artist