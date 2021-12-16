Left Menu

Google doodle to honor Kazakhstan’s 30 years of Independence

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 16-12-2021 08:43 IST | Created: 16-12-2021 08:43 IST
Image Credit: Google Doodles
  • Kazakhstan

Happy Independence Day, Kazakhstan!

Google doodle to celebrate Kazakhstan's Independence Day in commemoration of its 30th anniversary of achieving independence by adopting the law "On State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan."

Independence Day of Kazakhstan (Kazakh: Қазақстан Республикасының Тәуелсіздік күні, Russian: День независимости Казахстана) is the main national holiday in the Republic of Kazakhstan, celebrated annually on 16 December. The holiday is celebrated for 2 days on December 16 and 17.

By the 16th century, the Kazakhs emerged as a distinct group, divided into three jüz. The Russians began advancing into the Kazakh steppe in the 18th century, and by the mid-19th century, they nominally ruled all of Kazakhstan as part of the Russian Empire.

Following the 1917 Russian Revolution, and subsequent civil war, the territory of Kazakhstan was reorganized several times. In 1936, it was made the Kazakh Soviet Socialist Republic, part of the Soviet Union. Kazakhstan was the last of the Soviet republics to declare independence during the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991. Human rights organizations have described the Kazakh government as authoritarian, and regularly describe Kazakhstan's human rights situation as poor.

In a nation that is home to over 130 ethnic groups, the people of Kazakhstan celebrate their multicultural history and culture on this public holiday. This rich diversity is represented by the light blue background of the Kazakh flag depicted in the Doodle artwork, which also reflects the sky under which the historical nomadic peoples of this region walked. On the eve of Independence Day, it is tradition for the government to honor outstanding Kazakh figures in the fields of culture, sports, education, and health for their contributions to the country.

As the nation enters its fourth decade of independence, Kazakh officials emphasize the importance of reflecting on the struggles of the past while focusing on initiatives to support continued progress. In honor of the day, citizens carry on the ancestral Kazakh tradition of planting trees to protect the environment.

Source: Wikipedia/ Google doodles

