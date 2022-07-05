Google doodle celebrates Venezuela Independence Day 2022!

Today on Venezuela's Independence Day, Google doodle honors the signing of the 1811 Venezuelan Declaration of Independence which is also known as Cinco de Julio. The Declaration, housed in the nation's capital, Caracas, establishes Venezuela's sovereignty from Spain.

In recent years, it is also marked as National Armed Forces Day (Día de la Fuerza Armada Nacional) to honor the faithful service of all the serving men and women and veterans of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela.

Independence Day begins with a TV address that includes a speech from the president. Afterward, a military Independence Day parade takes place in the heart of Caracas.

The day is spent with family bonding with friends and relatives and in other outdoor and indoor activities. All government offices and schools are closed as are some private enterprises save for commercial establishments. In the morning, the National Assembly holds a televised special session to honor the holiday wherein the declaration is publicly read, in remembrance of the work of the deputies of the Constituent Congress of 1811 who made the declaration possible.

Holiday celebrations and parades are also held in many state capital cities with the state governor as the principal guest.

¡Feliz Cinco de Julio, Venezuela!

Source: Google doodles

