Google doodle celebrates El Salvador Independence Day 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | San Salvador | Updated: 15-09-2022 13:37 IST | Created: 15-09-2022 13:37 IST
On this day in 1821, El Salvador, along with Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, declared autonomy from Spain. Image Credit: Google doodles
Happy Independence Day, El Salvador!

Google doodle on September 15 to celebrate the Independence Day of El Salvador. On this day in 1821, El Salvador, along with Costa Rica, Guatemala, Honduras and Nicaragua, declared autonomy from Spain. The five countries formed the Federal Republic of Central America—and after its dissolution, El Salvador became a sovereign nation in 1841. El Salvador's capital and largest city is San Salvador.

El Salvador's national flag, like the one in today's Doodle, decorates houses and buildings throughout the country. The blue and white design features a central coat of arms that is intentionally similar to the flag of the Federal Republic of Central America—which represents Central American unity.

To commemorate their country's independence, Salvadoran families kick off celebrations in the early morning by feasting on pupusas, El Salvador's national dish. The hand-made corn tortillas are stuffed with local ingredients like squash flowers, and cheese served with a spicy El Salvadoran slaw called curtido. In the afternoon, people gather across major cities to watch student bands march alongside patriotic floats. And by nightfall, families and friends are meeting on beaches to view stunning fireworks.

Source: Google Doodles

