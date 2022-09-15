Honduras National Day 2022 is in today’s Google doodle

Happy Independence Day to the people of Honduras!

Google today (on September 15, 2022) dedicates a beautiful doodle to the Republic of Honduras, a country in Central America on her (Independence) National Day. On this day in 1821, Honduras alongside Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, declared Independence from Spain.

Honduras, Costa Rica, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua joined to create the Federal Republic of Central America. However, Honduras seceded and gained full sovereignty as an independent nation in 1838. During the periods of 1840s and 1850s, Honduras participated in multiple failed attempts at Central American unity, such as the Confederation of Central America (1842–1845), the covenant of Guatemala (1842), the Diet of Sonsonate (1846), the Diet of Nacaome (1847) and National Representation in Central America (1849–1852). Although Honduras eventually adopted the name Republic of Honduras, the unionist ideal never waned, and Honduras was one of the Central American countries that pushed the hardest for a policy of regional unity.

Honduran society is predominantly Mestizo. However, there are also significant American Indian, black and white communities in Honduras. Honduras was home to several important Mesoamerican cultures, most notably the Maya, before the Spanish Colonization in the 16th century. The Spanish introduced Catholicism and the now predominant Spanish language. The Spanish further introduced numerous customs that blended with the indigenous culture. The northern part of what was the Mosquito Coast was transferred from Nicaragua to Honduras by the International Court of Justice in 1960.

Honduras was previously a land to several native civilizations including the Mayans of Copán. Spaniards colonized Honduras in 1524. In 1609, the region became part of the Spanish Captaincy General of Guatemala that controlled Central America from Guatemala City.

Hondurans celebrate their National Day with street parties, fireworks and parades that are filled with patriotic floats and local school's marching bands. Street vendors serve popular Honduran dishes like plato típico and baleada, a folded tortilla with beans, cheese and sour cream. To conclude official ceremonies, people gather in the evening to sing the national anthem, but many festivities continue into the night.

