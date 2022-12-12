Left Menu

Google doodle celebrates Kenya Independence Day 2022

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-12-2022 13:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2022 13:37 IST
The Kenya national flag depicted in today’s Doodle flies high throughout the country. Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Kenya

Happy National Day, Kenya!

The Colony of Kenya and the Protectorate of Kenya came to an end on 12 December 1963, with independence conferred on all of Kenya. Kenya became an independent country under the Kenya Independence Act 1963 of the United Kingdom. On 12 December 1964, Kenya became a republic under the name "Republic of Kenya."

Today Google doodle celebrates Kenya Independence Day which is also called as Jamhuri Day in Swahili.

The U.K. ceded sovereignty over the Colony of Kenya. The Sultan of Zanzibar agreed that simultaneous with independence for the colony, he would cease to have sovereignty over the Protectorate of Kenya so that all of Kenya would become one sovereign state. Thus Kenya became an independent country.

National Day celebrations kick off in Kenya's capital, Nairobi. Government officials, officers and the public gather at Nyayo Stadium where the president addresses the nation in an annual speech. The Kenya Marching Band performs the national anthem and drums up other popular songs. Later, jets and helicopters soar overhead.

The Kenya national flag depicted in today's Doodle flies high throughout the country. The national colors of green, red, black, and white also appear on traditional clothing called kikois and kitenges, which is another symbol of pride. People wrap the bright, woven fabric around their bodies or use them as tablecloths for celebratory dinners. Independence Day, celebrations are marked with food, music, dancing, and a National Parade streamed across local TV Stations.

Source: Google Doodles

