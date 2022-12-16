Google Doodle Celebrates Bahrain National Day

Happy National day Bahrain!

Google creates a beautiful doodle on Bahrainis flag to celebrate Bahrain National Day. On this day in 1971, Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa took power after centuries of foreign rule.

The British announced the withdrawal of their troops east of Suez in the early 1960s. Bahrain declared its independence on 15 August 1971, marked by the signing of a friendship treaty with the British that terminated previous agreements between the two sides.

Although 15 August is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the kingdom does not officially mark that date. Instead, the state annually celebrates 16 December as National Day, to coincide with the day that late emir (ruler) Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascension to the throne. As such, 16 December is a national holiday and is usually celebrated with firework displays.[4] The celebration is usually held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

National Day celebrations span two days, as the sound of violins and rebabs fill the air with traditional Khaleeji music. Majestic fireworks, cultural concerts, acrobatic performances, magic, and laser shows entertain people until sun down. In the evening, colorful lights illuminate up to half a mile of city streets and walkways. Buildings across the country are decorated with national flags—like the one found in today's Doodle.

Source: Google doodles

