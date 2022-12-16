Left Menu

Google Doodle Celebrates Bahrain National Day

Devdiscourse News Desk | Manama | Updated: 16-12-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 13:57 IST
Google Doodle Celebrates Bahrain National Day
Image Credit: Google doodles
  • Country:
  • Bahrain

Happy National day Bahrain!

Google creates a beautiful doodle on Bahrainis flag to celebrate Bahrain National Day. On this day in 1971, Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa took power after centuries of foreign rule.

The British announced the withdrawal of their troops east of Suez in the early 1960s. Bahrain declared its independence on 15 August 1971, marked by the signing of a friendship treaty with the British that terminated previous agreements between the two sides.

Although 15 August is the actual date on which Bahrain gained its independence from the British, the kingdom does not officially mark that date. Instead, the state annually celebrates 16 December as National Day, to coincide with the day that late emir (ruler) Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa ascension to the throne. As such, 16 December is a national holiday and is usually celebrated with firework displays.[4] The celebration is usually held at the Bahrain International Circuit.

National Day celebrations span two days, as the sound of violins and rebabs fill the air with traditional Khaleeji music. Majestic fireworks, cultural concerts, acrobatic performances, magic, and laser shows entertain people until sun down. In the evening, colorful lights illuminate up to half a mile of city streets and walkways. Buildings across the country are decorated with national flags—like the one found in today's Doodle.

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Kazakhstan Independence Day is on today's Google doodle

TRENDING

1
US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

US: Indian American teenager jumps off Golden Gate Bridge, dies

 United States
2
FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

FEATURE-South Africa's bitcoin beach aims to ride out crypto crash

South Africa
3
PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

PRASA completes recovery of services on Naledi to Johannesburg corridor

 South Africa
4
Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwater

Maha: Four die of electrocution while placing water pump motor in dam backwa...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022