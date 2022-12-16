Kazakhstan Independence Day is on today’s Google doodle

Happy Independence Day, Kazakhstan!

Google doodle celebrates Kazakhstan's Independence Day on December 16, 2022. On this day in 1991, the Supreme Soviet (or supreme council) of Kazakhstan declared full independence and left the Soviet Union. As the last Soviet republic to become independent, Kazakhstan represented the entire Soviet Union for a brief moment in time.

Historically populated by nomadic tribes, Kazakhstan is home to over 130 ethnic groups today. For this reason, multicultural celebrations are a big part of Independence Day festivities.

The Kazakh flag is light blue with a gold sun and eagle in the middle. There is also a gold traditional Kazakh embellishment along the hoist end of the flag. The blue background represents tranquility, well-being and the sky nomadic people have lived under, while the gold eagle and sun stand for freedom.

While December 16th officially marks Independence Day, celebrations take place on both the 16th and 17th. On the eve of Independence Day, the government honors Kazakhs who have contributed to the country in areas like health, education, culture, and sports. As the sun rises on this holiday, Kazakhs attend festivities in the presidential palace and dress in traditional clothing like gold-embroidered Shapans (long, velvet robes) and fur-lined outer garments to protect the wearer from the winter wind.

Traditional tents called Kurts offer preserved local delicacies that reflect the nomadic lifestyle for citizens to enjoy. The dishes include various fermented dairy products, tandyr nan (a Central Asian form of naan bread typically cooked in a tandyr oven) and fluffy fried Kazakh bread called Baursak.

Source: Google doodles

