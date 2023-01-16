Google doodle celebrates Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day or MLK Day. The day is known for is a federal holiday in the United States marking the birthday of Martin Luther King Jr. Today's doodle is illustrated by Brooklyn-based guest artist Richard A. Chance. The doodle artwork is visible across the United States throughout Monday.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was born on January 15, 1929, in Atlanta, Georgia. From a young age, he was heavily influenced by his father, who was a pastor and community organizer. Dr. King eventually began his own career of service in Montgomery, Alabama as a community leader in the NAACP. In 1955, Dr. King helped lead the Montgomery bus boycott after Rosa Parks was arrested for refusing to give up her bus seat and violating local Jim Crow laws in Alabama. These peaceful protests — which are widely considered the first mass demonstration against segregation — lasted for 385 days and gained national attention.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. continued to spearhead some of America's most groundbreaking social justice demonstrations. In 1963, more than 200,000 demonstrators marched towards the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. to protest economic and racial inequality. This March on Washington is one of the most famous acts of the Civil Rights Movement, and it is where Dr. King delivered his exalted "I Have a Dream" speech. It remains one of the largest rallies for human rights in the U.S. and is credited for helping to pass the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He also participated in the Selma to Montgomery Marches in 1965 to advocate for equal voting rights. That same year, the Voting Rights Act was passed.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize, and posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Congressional Gold Medal. In honor of his birthday, MLK Day is celebrated on the third week of January every year. It was signed into law in 1983 and has been celebrated by all 50 states since 2000.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a civil rights leader who took action against inequality. Today and every day, Dr. King's dream lives on in the hearts of millions of Americans who are taking action and giving back to their communities.

Source: Google doodles

Also Read: Karima Mokhtar, the Egyptian actress is on today's Google Doodle