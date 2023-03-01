St. David's Day: Google doodle honors St. David, the patron saint of Wales

Happy St. David's Day!

Today's Google Doodle celebrates St. David's Day, known as Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant in Welsh, which commemorates the canonization of St. David, the patron saint of Wales. On March 1st, 589, St. David was canonized, and since then, his life has been celebrated on this day. The colorful Google Doodle was inspired by traditional Welsh stained glass windows and features Wales' national flower, the daffodil.

St. David, also known as Dewi Sant, was born in Caerfai, southwest Wales, into an aristocratic family. He was reportedly a descendant of the royal house of Ceredigion and founded a Celtic monastic community at Glyn Rhosyn, where St. Davids Cathedral stands today. St. David's fame as a teacher and his asceticism spread among Celtic Christians, and he helped found about 12 monasteries. His foundation at Glyn Rhosyn became an important Christian shrine and the most significant center in Wales.

March 1st has been celebrated as a national festival for centuries, and each year a national St. David's Day Parade is held in the city of Cardiff, where schoolchildren and bands march in traditional Welsh costumes. They wear bright red gowns and dark tall hats and carry the Welsh flag, featuring a red dragon atop a green and white background. People also celebrates the day wearing daffodils. According to the legend of Dinas Emrys, a Celtic king's castle repeatedly collapsed due to two dragons fighting in a lair below its foundation. Eventually, a red dragon prevailed and became a symbol of Welsh pride. Today, the flag decorates buildings and homes throughout the country.

In Wales, many people celebrate St. David's Day by attending church services, participating in parades, and wearing traditional Welsh costumes. Children often wear traditional Welsh outfits to school, and Welsh cakes, a traditional Welsh dessert made with raisins and spices, are served. Additionally, the Welsh language is celebrated, and people may greet each other with "Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Sant Hapus!"

