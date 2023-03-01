Google Doodle honors Mickey Chen, iconic Taiwanese filmmaker and LGBTQ+ activist

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life and work of Mickey Chen, a Taiwanese filmmaker and activist who dedicated her career to sharing stories from disenfranchised communities. On March 1, 1999, Chen made history with her documentary Boys for Beauty, which became the first LGBTQ-themed documentary to be screened at a movie theater in Taiwan. Today’s artwork is illustrated by Taiwan-based guest artist Dyin Li.

Mickey Chen’s love for cameras started at a young age, and she began making movies while in college. At the age of 30, she directed her first film, Not Simply a Wedding Banquet, which was a documentary about the first gay couple to have a public wedding in Taipei. Through the film, Chen explored the struggles faced by members of the LGBTQ+ community in Taiwan.

In 1999, Mickey Chen released Boys for Beauty, which followed the lives of three gay teenagers from Taipei. The documentary was a groundbreaking exposé that challenged societal norms and shed light on the societal pressures that each subject's relatives faced. It was a commercial success and a pivotal moment in the history of Taiwanese cinema.

Boys for Beauty went on to win numerous awards and festival placements, including the Audience Award at the 2000 Taiwan International Documentary Festival. During her acceptance speech, Chen praised the LGBTQ+ movement and invited several directors to join her on stage in an act of solidarity.

Throughout her career, Chen continued to make documentaries, including Memorandum on Happiness (2003), Scars on Memory (2005), and Fragile in Love (2007). In addition, she wrote Taipei Father, New York Mother in 2011, a book about the family tragedies that she experienced during her youth.

Chen's work played a vital role in documenting the significant moments of LGBTQ+ history in Taiwan and raising awareness of them. She helped to open the eyes of the public to Taiwan’s progressive LGBTQ+ societal views, which are a result of trailblazers like her.

In conclusion, Mickey Chen was a pioneering filmmaker and activist who dedicated her career to telling stories from marginalized communities. Her work challenged societal norms and helped to bring about significant changes in Taiwan's attitudes towards LGBTQ+ issues. Today’s Google Doodle celebrates her contributions to the world of cinema and her lasting impact on Taiwanese society.

