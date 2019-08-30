International Development News
DIG jawan injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chattisgarh's Bijapur

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday.

ANI Bijapur (Chhattisgarh)
Updated: 30-08-2019 15:20 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan was injured in an IED blast by Naxals in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh on Friday. The incident took place in Mankeli village of Bijapur Kotwali area.

The injured jawan has been identified as Neela Udde and is said to be out of danger, according to DIG Anti Naxal Ops, P Sundarraj. Earlier this month, a villager died in an IED blast by the Naxals in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
