Tout menace outside Goa Airport needs to be curbed: Official

Touting activities at the arrival gates of Goa International Airport in Dabolim continue unabated despite the Airport Authority of India raising the issue with state authorities time and again, a senior aviation official said on Friday. Goa Airport Director Gagan Malik said the touts crowd the arrival gates and try to lure passengers with unauthorised taxi offers, in the process hurting legitimate travel business of others.

Taxis parked on the highway parallel to the airport ensnare passengers, despite the presence of authorised yellow-and-black and app-based GoaMiles taxi booths around, he informed. As per airport data, there are 350 yellow-and-black taxis and 110 other vehicles attached to Taj counter while several others that are part of Goa Miles operate from the Airport.

"All this (touting activities) creates a bad impression about the state. It has been discussed at various meetings with authorities but is yet to be curbed. The state should deal with this menace with a firm hand," he said. "We have written to the chief minister (Pramod Sawant) and other officials like the state chief secretary. Efforts are being made from their side but police must act on this," Malik said.

Airport Police Inspector Ravi Desai said 95 touts have been booked under State Tourism and Trade Act during the year, and fined Rs 2000 each. He said staff shortage was coming in the way of curbing the menace of touts, but added that regular drives were carried out against them.

"We have asked airport authorities to provide us with a sentry gate at the exit points so that we can keep round- the-clock vigil," he added..

