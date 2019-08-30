Woman accuses police of inaction in rape case, attempts self-immolation

A married woman tried to set herself on fire at the collectorate here accusing the local police of inaction after she was gang raped last month, officials said on Friday. The woman is from the same area in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh where a girl had accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape.

The woman, along with her mother, reached the collectorate on Thursday and tried to set herself on fire. The two were immediately taken into custody and a bottle of petrol and a matchbox were recovered from them, the local station house officer said.

District Magistrate Devendra Pandey has directed the police to take a prompt action in the case. According to the SHO, the victim decided to take the extreme step as she was frustrated over police inaction in arresting the accused.

The woman had lodged a complaint on July 24 saying that while on a visit to her parents' home in the district, she was raped by three men. She alleged that the accused took her to a secluded place on July 19 by telling her that her father had met with an accident.

The SHO said while one accused has been arrested, another has surrendered. A hunt is on to nab the third one.

