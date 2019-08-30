International Development News
Development News Edition
CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country against corruption

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 30-08-2019 17:19 IST
The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, they said.

The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
