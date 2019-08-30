CBI carries out joint surprise checks at 150 places across country against corruption

The CBI on Friday carried out joint surprise checks at 150 places across the country against corruption, officials said.

The special drive was conducted primarily at such points of corruption where common citizens or small businessmen feel maximum pinch of corruption in the government machinery, they said.

The drive will sensitise all stakeholders about possible avenues of corruption and the difficulties common citizens face while seeking services from such departments, the officials said.

