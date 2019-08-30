Women's panel seeks report from Mumbai cops in gang-rape case

The Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) has asked police to submit a report on the death of a 19-year-old woman who was allegedly gang-raped in Mumbai, its chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar said on Friday. The commission has taken the issue very seriously and asked the Mumbai police to take quick steps to arrest the accused, she said.

The woman, who was allegedly raped by four of her friends in Chembur in Mumbai in the first week of July, died at a state-run hospital in Aurangabad city in central Maharashtra on Wednesday night. The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has slammed the police for failing to arrest the accused.

Speaking to media on the sidelines of a programme here, Rahatkar said the issue is very sensitive and the panel is closely following the case ever since it came to light. "It is a very unfortunate incident. The commission has issued a notice to the Mumbai police on this issue and asked what action they have taken till now," she said.

"We are waiting for the report of the Mumbai police, said Rahatkar. The alleged rape came to light on July 24 when the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Aurangabad.

As per the complaint filed at the Begumpura Police Station in Aurangabad, on July 7 the girl came to Mumbai. Four of her friends decided to celebrate her birthday.

After cutting the cake, the four allegedly raped her, police said. She later returned to Aurangabad but did not tell her parents about the incident until she was hospitalised, they said.

The case has been transferred to the Mumbai police. PTI CLS RSY RSY.

