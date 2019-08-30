JE caught accepting bribe in Rajasthan's Barmer district

A junior engineer was arrested for allegedly taking Rs 5,000 as bribe in Balotara of Rajasthan's Barmer district, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said on Friday. Baljeet Meena, posted at state pollution control board office in Balotara, had demanded Rs 20,000 from complainant Bhajan Singh Parihar to issue NOC for a stone cutting factory, ASP (ACB) Gopal Singh Bhati said.

The accused had already taken Rs 10,000 as bribe and was arrested on Friday red-handed while taking Rs 5,000, the officer said. The junior engineer was holding the charge of assistant engineer at present, he added.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections of Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigations are on.

