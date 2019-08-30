International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

UP Police head constable commits suicide, family alleges harassment by officers

PTI Lucknow
Updated: 30-08-2019 19:14 IST
UP Police head constable commits suicide, family alleges harassment by officers

An Uttar Pradesh Police head constable, who was posted in the security headquarters here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Friday, police said. Devi Shankar Mishra, 55, shot himself with his service revolver at the police security headquarters. Prima facie it appears to be a matter of family dispute, Circle officer, Mahanagar, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

However, Mishra's family members alleged that he was being harassed by the department officials due to which he was under stress. "No FIR has been registered as police didn't receive any compliant in this regard till now. If any matter comes to the fore, a probe will be ordered," Singh said.

Mishra hailed from Unnao district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019