UP Police head constable commits suicide, family alleges harassment by officers

An Uttar Pradesh Police head constable, who was posted in the security headquarters here, allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver on Friday, police said. Devi Shankar Mishra, 55, shot himself with his service revolver at the police security headquarters. Prima facie it appears to be a matter of family dispute, Circle officer, Mahanagar, Santosh Kumar Singh said.

However, Mishra's family members alleged that he was being harassed by the department officials due to which he was under stress. "No FIR has been registered as police didn't receive any compliant in this regard till now. If any matter comes to the fore, a probe will be ordered," Singh said.

Mishra hailed from Unnao district.

