Gadkari proposes kulhad tea cups, tax on Chinese agarbatti

Union Road Transport and MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday that he has proposed introduction of `kulhad' (earthen) cups for tea at railway stations. He has also suggested a 30 per cent tax on Chinese- made agarbatti (incense sticks), he said.

Gadkari was addressing a gathering of women after the ground-breaking ceremony for `Women Entrepreneur Bhavan' here, to be built by the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. The Union minister said that with a view to provide impetus to handicrafts and small businesses, kulhad could be introduced at tea stalls at 400 railway stations.

He had sent this proposal to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, he said. He had also proposed 30 per cent tax on Chinese-made agarbatti to promote Indian manufacturers, Gadkari added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)