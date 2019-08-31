Chandigarh: One held with fake Indian currency worth Rs 24.60 lakhs

Haryana Police arrested one person and seized from him Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) with a face value of Rs 24.60 lakh. Bundles of FICN in Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations were seized from the accused, police said on Friday.

"In another crackdown, Haryana Police has seized counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 24.60 lakh from a person in Hisar district. 38 packets of 500 denomination and 28 packets of 200 denomination seized," read a post on the official twitter handle of Haryana Police. The accused was identified as Rohit alias Raman, a resident of Hisar district of Haryana.

A case has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway, police said. (ANI)

