International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Delhi Police team mistaken for child-lifters in Bareilly

Sleuths of Delhi Police had a hard time after local here mistook them for child-lifters and confronted them.

ANI Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh)
Updated: 31-08-2019 12:51 IST
Delhi Police team mistaken for child-lifters in Bareilly

Delhi police team confronted by locals in Bareilly on Thursday . Image Credit: ANI

Sleuths of Delhi Police had a hard time after local here mistook them for child-lifters and confronted them. The team went to Bareilly for a raid. The locals confronted the personnel who were in civil and were accompanied by the woman plaintiff.

However, the local police came to their rescue and safely escorted the Delhi police personnel from the mob. "A team of Delhi Police came here for the raid. They were not in uniforms and a woman plaintiff was also with them. The locals mistook them for child-lifters. There was no incident of violence. We explained to the people that it was the team of Delhi police," said S Singh, SP Rural, Bareilly. (ANI)

Also Read: Telecom engineer among 4 thrashed by mobs on suspicion of being child-lifters

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019