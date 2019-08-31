Man beaten to death in Odisha for practising sorcery

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising sorcery in Odisha's Malkangiri district, police said on Saturday. Two persons were arrested on Saturday in connection with the killing, they said.

The incident happened at remote Orelguda village under Kalimela police station limit on Thursday night, officer- in- charge of the police station, Sasadev Behera said. This was the second such killing in the tribal- dominated district this month, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Jaga Kabasi, a resident of Orelguda village. Police said one Deba Banjami of the village was unwell for the last few days. He was admitted to hospital by his family members but he died on Thursday.

The family members of Banjami suspected that he died due to some evil spirit spell cast by Kabasi. They barged into Kabasis house, dragged him outside and thrashed him with wooden stick leading to his death, Behera said.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the relatives of Kabasi on Friday, police detained Urga Banjami, father of the man who died due to illness, and his son Irma Banjami on Friday, he said. The father-son duo was arrested on Saturday after thorough interrogation and further investigation is in progress, he said.

Earlier, a man was killed in Urmaguda under MV-79 area of the district by villagers on August 5 on suspicion of practising sorcery, police said..

