International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Modi govt keen to further strengthen India-Singapore relations: Shah

PTI New Delhi
Updated: 31-08-2019 15:08 IST
Modi govt keen to further strengthen India-Singapore relations: Shah

The Narendra Modi-led government is always keen to further strengthen the India-Singapore relations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Saturday told his Singapore counterpart K Shanmugam SC during a meeting here. Shanmugam is currently on an official visit to India.

"Had a very fruitful meeting with Mr @kshanmugam, Home Minister of Singapore and discussed several issues of mutual interest," Shah tweeted. "India under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi always looks forward to further strengthening India-Singapore friendship," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019