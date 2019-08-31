Rajasthan roadways conductor held for taking bribe

A state roadways bus conductor was arrested on Saturday in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district for taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 on someone else's behalf, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) official said. The accused conductor, Ram Swaroop Bishnoi, was posted at Anupgarh depot of the Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation (RSRTC), ACB additional SP Rajendra Dindharia said.

He said Bishnoi was arrested while he was taking the bribe on behalf of chief manager Abdul Kalam Farooqi in exchange for awarding a contract to the complainant under Sarthi Yojna of the corporation. The accused had demanded Rs 20,000 and he was arrested taking a bribe of Rs 18,000 during the complaint verification, Dindharia said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and further investigation is on, the ACB official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)