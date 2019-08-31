Noida: Two pvt school guards booked for sexually assaulting woman

Two security guards of a private school here have been booked for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman and making an obscene video of her, police said on Saturday. The woman had approached the accused men seeking their help to find a job as her husband had lost his and the family was struggling to make ends meet, a senior official said.

"The woman has alleged that the duo sexually assaulted her and made an obscene video of her. They were threatening to circulate the video," Circle Officer, Noida 1, Shwetabh Pandey, said. An FIR was registered after the woman approached the police and an investigation is underway, Pandey said.

The school said it was unaware of the matter and had learnt about it through media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)