Delhi: Excise Dept apprehends night club manager for serving non-duty-paid liquor

Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi on Friday apprehended a night club manager for allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor at the outlet managed by him.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 31-08-2019 22:34 IST
Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi conducted raid at a night club at Nehru Place, New Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Excise Department of GNCT, Delhi on Friday apprehended a night club manager for allegedly serving non-duty paid liquor at the outlet managed by him. The accused has been identified as Anuj Verma who works as the General Manager of a night club situated in Nehru Place.

"A case has been registered in this regard at Kalkaji Police Station. On the basis of secret information we conducted a raided at a night club, situated in Nehru Place on Friday night," said an official in a statement. According to the statement, two empty bottles of non-duty paid foreign liquor were found in the restaurant premises.

Further, on the instance of the arrested accused, a Toyota Fortuner Car was also checked and eight bottles of foreign brands were recovered from this vehicle. All the eight bottles were also found to be Non-Duty Paid Liquor. (ANI)

COUNTRY : India
