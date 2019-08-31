Delhi govt to consult traffic police, other stakeholders on new MV Act

The Delhi government will have wide consultations with various stakeholders, including the city traffic police, before issuing notification for compounding various offenses under the new Motor Vehicle law, which provides for steep fines, said city Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday. "Since heavy penalties have been prescribed under the Act after a gap of many years, the compounding notification will be issued with wider consultation with traffic police and other stakeholders," Gahlot said in a statement.

The Parliament passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, in July. The new law seeks to tighten traffic regulations and impose steep penalties for violations of traffic rules. Section 200 of the MV Act, 1988 authorizes state governments to issue a notification for compounding of certain offenses by fixing the fee or penalty for compounding offenses and designating officials to oversee the compounding process.

According to legal provisions, minor offenses, which can be compromised between the complainant and the accused with or without court permission is called a compoundable offence, while the serious ones which cannot be compromised are called non-compoundable offences. In the case of compoundable offences, the complainant, who has filed the case, enter into a compromise and agrees to have the charges dropped against the accused generally after payment of some damages.

In case of traffic rules violations, the state being the complainant, the government has to fix the penalty for compounding a traffic offense. Gahlot said penalties should not negate the effect of changes in the law.

It should facilitate enforcement agencies otherwise their officers will remain busy in court cases only if offenders do not agree for compounding amount, he said. "We will decide in a day or two. Public safety and convenience will be carefully balanced," the minister said.

The stricter penalties will definitely result in a reduction in accidents and it will improve the compliance of traffic rules by drivers, he said adding it will have great impact on road safety.

