Light rains end sultry spell in Delhi; more likely

Delhiites woke up to the rumbling of thunder as rains lashed the city on Sunday morning, in a much-needed break from a long spell of sultry weather. The national capital remains swallowed by dark grey clouds and more showers are likely during the day.

The local MeT office said the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded 0.8 cm rains till 8.30 am. "Several areas have reported light rainfall. More showers are likely during the day," an India Meteorological Department official said.

The rains are a result of a fresh Western Disturbance in north Jammu and Kashmir and nearby areas and a cyclonic circulation over south Punjab, Skymet Weather, a private forecaster, said. The axis of monsoon trough is moving from south Punjab to central parts of the country, it said.

At 8.30 am, the city recorded a low of 26.4 degrees Celsius and the humidity was 84 percent.

