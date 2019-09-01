Meghalaya writes to Centre, seeks to utilize CAMPA funds for afforestation

Meghalaya environment minister Lahkmen Rymbui has written to the Centre, seeking to utilize 10% of the allocated funds for afforestation to purchase or take on lease high-value forest areas. The state has recently received Rs 163.31 crore under the Centre's Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA).

According to a report by Indian State of Forest Report (ISFR) 2017, the total forest cover in Meghalaya spans 17,146 sq km which is 76.54% of the state's geographical area. Of that, only 1127 sq Km is currently owned by the state government.

Talking to reporters here on Friday, Rymbui said, "I have proposed that 10% of the CAMPA funds be allowed for purchasing or taking on lease high-value forest areas - catchment areas, biodiversity-rich areas, community forest, wildlife corridors - with objective of extending higher degree of protection to these forest areas," he said. According to the minister, the high-value forest land, once purchased or taken on lease, will be declared "reserved or protected forest".

"The state with meager resources at its disposal is not in a position to bear the expenses. The Union government has been requested to extend help by allowing utilization of CAMPA Funds," he said. A clause in CAMPA Rules, 2018, prohibits expenditure towards leasing, hiring and purchase of land for afforestation purposes, Rymbui stated.

This restriction is posing a hindrance for undertaking green activities such as assisted natural regeneration and artificial regeneration, he added..

